There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold. That being for AUD/USD at 0.6900, which could help to act as a bit of a floor magnet for the pair before rolling off later today. To the upside, there is the confluence of the 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 0.6940-52 that could play a role in seeing price action be more trapped as such.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.