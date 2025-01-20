There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0300 level again. Amid some slight dollar weakness ahead of Trump's inauguration, the expiries here should act as a magnet to keep price action more contained near the figure level in European trading at least.

Also, do be reminded that it is a US holiday coming up. As such, market sentiment might be more muted in general to start the new week. But with a slight leaning that Trump might go softer on tariffs after "positive talks" with China, it is a good enough reason for the risk mood to hold more optimistic to start the new week.

And that will mean a bias towards a softer dollar and more positive risk assets. So, do take that into consideration.

