There isn't anything significant to take note of for the day. Given that it is a long weekend in the US, it isn't all too surprising. There will be more to digest during the week but we'll take it day by day as the expiries lined up aren't anything too huge.

If anything else, it continues to be interesting that there is a lack of significant expiries in USD/JPY in and around the 135.00 level. That suggests plenty of pocket space for the pair to roam with buyers eyeing a potential breakout after three straight weeks of gains towards the figure level.

