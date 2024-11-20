There are just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

They are for EUR/USD at the 1.0540 and 1.0620 levels. The former isn't one that holds much technical significance so I wouldn't bet on it to come into play, although geopolitical headlines yesterday did briefly shook the pair out of its near-term range. But for now, the pair remains stuck back in between its 100 and 200-hour moving averages of 1.0561 and 1.0612. The daily resistance around 1.0600 also remains intact for the time being.

As for the one at the 1.0620 level, it might offer some added resistance if the price range extends in the session ahead. That alongside the 200-hour moving average at the moment of course. This is provided the dollar continues to find itself in this reassessment stage after the post-election rally.

