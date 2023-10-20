There are a couple of large ones to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at 1.0550, which could help to limit price action closer to its 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 1.0557-65 currently. Then, there are larger ones at 1.0620-25 which sits nearer to the 23.6 Fib retracement level at 1.0643 - which is a key resistance level for the pair at the moment. Those might not factor into play but are worth considering in case we see a significant pullback in yields later on in the day.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at the 150.00 mark. That is similar to the one yesterday but as mentioned then, the psychological barrier at the figure level remains the more important factor at the moment.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.