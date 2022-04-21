Just a couple to take note of for the day, that being large ones for EUR/USD at 1.0900-05 and USD/CAD at 1.2500.

I highlighted the significance of the former earlier here, after the euro got a bit of a boost to push above 1.0900 following more hawkish remarks by ECB vice president Luis de Guindos. That could keep euro price action more anchored alongside Fib levels @ 1.0921 and 1.0971 respectively as also pointed out in the linked post above.

Meanwhile, the largish one for USD/CAD may help to keep a lid on any upside push alongside some light offers as the pair tests waters below the 1.2500 mark. Besides that, there isn't anything else too significant.

