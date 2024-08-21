There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.1100 level. There has been expiries here all through the week and the ones today will still have some slight influence on price action. For one, it could act as a bit of an anchor or magnet if the market mood is rather lull. And if not, it could limit any downside push if the dollar does recoup losses in the session ahead. That at least until the expiries roll off later in the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.