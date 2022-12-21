There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/CHF at 0.9300, which sits in between its key hourly moving averages - 100-hour at 0.9290 and 200-hour at 0.9304 currently. That might offer up some attraction and help put a ceiling on price action before rolling off later in the day.

However, with markets starting to wind down and risk sentiment likely to take over as the key driver ahead of the holidays, flows will dominate and that can override all other factors during this period. So, just be wary of that.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.