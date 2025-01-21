There are a few to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

And they are for EUR/USD, layered in between the 1.0350 to 1.0420 levels. As the dollar is weaker on Trump's inauguration day, that is pushing EUR/USD back up towards the 1.0400 mark. The expiries above should play a role in keeping price action underpinned, barring any headline swings on tariff plans/denials in the session ahead.

There is some near-term resistance as well around 1.0420-35, so the upper bound of the expiries highlighted above should help to keep things in check as well. But for now, the dollar is on the softer side with EUR/USD buyers in near-term control. So, keep that in mind from a technical standpoint.

