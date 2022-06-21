There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for USD/JPY but given current price action centering around 135.00, we are unlikely to see the expiries at 134.00 come into play. Even before that, the technicals suggest that support will come in around the key hourly moving averages at 134.32-34 - which may limit any downside push for the time being.

But in all likelihood, I'd expect the pair to continue to gyrate around 135.00 before we get to US trading where more volatility awaits markets in general.

Besides that, the set of expiries for AUD/USD at 0.7000-10 is likely to keep a lid on gains for the time being alongside the 200-hour moving average at 0.6999 currently.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.