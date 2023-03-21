There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for a layer of expiries in EUR/USD between 1.0690 and 1.0710, which sits around where the spot price currently is. That might play a role in keeping price action more limited, although there is a lack of technical significance to attach to the levels noted.

As an aside, market sentiment remains the key driver affecting price action at the moment so I would argue not to place too much emphasis on the stickiness above. All it takes is one headline and markets can start swinging in a volatile manner again.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.