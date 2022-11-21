There are a couple to take note of for today, as highlighted in bold.

The one for USD/JPY at 140.00 may not be of much significance, considering that price action has been pivoting in and around that level amid the recent consolidation. The technical levels outlined here are of more importance in my view.

Meanwhile, there is a large one for USD/CHF at 0.9525 but similarly, it doesn't hold much technical significance. The pair is running up against its 200-hour moving average at 0.9562 and that is the more critical near-term level at this stage as the dollar looks to offer more of a fight back ahead of European morning trade.

