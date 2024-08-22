There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

However, given the overarching theme in markets this week i.e. dollar weakness, the expiries for EUR/USD at the 1.1100 level may not matter too much. The pair is looking to secure a breakout as noted here, and that is the main focus for price action currently.

There are also a couple of decent expiries for USD/JPY and AUD/USD on the board. However, they shouldn't observe much attraction given the same factor in play for dollar sentiment on the week.

