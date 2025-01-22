There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at the 1.0400 level. That may very well keep price action stickier in the session ahead or at least keep any downside in the euro more limited amid the fresh tariffs threat from Trump.

Then, there is one for USD/JPY at the 155.50 level. It isn't one that ties in with any technical significance, so I wouldn't attach too much to the impact of the expiries overall.

Support at the 155.00 level remains more crucial with upside now creeping above its 100-hour moving average of 155.73 - a key near-term level that held any upside push since Monday. If buyers can keep this up, it frees up space to roam between that and the 200-hour moving average of 156.60 currently.

