There are a couple of large ones in the likes of EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and USD/CAD. However, they are all unlikely to feature as they are quite a distance away from the spot price currently. As such, the expiries should have no impact on price action with the focus to start the new week being on how broader markets might react to Joe Biden bowing out of the presidential race. For now, the reaction has been rather minimal as Trump remains the strong favourite to win the November election.

There won't be much on the expiries board for tomorrow as well, with things perhaps only picking up again on Wednesday.

