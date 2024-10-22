There are just a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first one is for EUR/USD at the 1.0850 level. It coincides with the 100-hour moving average currently, which is where price action was held up in trading yesterday. As such, the expiries alongside the key near-term level there should limit any upside extensions in the session ahead at least. Not to mention that there is a large one at the same level there for tomorrow.

Then, there is one for AUD/USD at the 0.6675 level. It isn't one that holds much technical significance so I wouldn't the expiries to provide too much of a draw. However, it could still anchor down price action during the session especially with the 100 and 200-hour moving averages seen at 0.6688-00 currently.

