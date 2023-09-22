There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold. That being for GBP/USD at 1.2250 but the level doesn't really hold any technical significance. As such, the expiries may not factor into play all too much especially as we have UK retail sales and PMI data still to follow. The pair has broken below the May low of 1.2308 and that is setting off a potential for more downside momentum towards 1.2000, so that for me is the more important development currently.

