There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.1100 level again. Similar to yesterday, the expiries are likely to help lock price action from falling off too much in the session ahead. That at least until we get to Fed chair Powell's appearance later on. The dollar remains sluggish overall but for now, narrow ranges are prevailing so far on the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.