There is arguably just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0400 level once again. The larger expiries there is likely to keep price action more locked in around the figure level in the session ahead at least. The dollar recovered after some slight weakness yesterday and that is keeping the upside momentum more limited closer to 1.0430-50 since the latter stages of December.

The 100-hour moving average is only seen at 1.0366 but the larger expiries above should keep things in check in European morning trade. All that before we get to the US weekly jobless claims for some potential action.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.