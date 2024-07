There aren't any major expiries to take note of for the day. As such, trading sentiment might be more muted in the European session as we await US markets to open again later. In that lieu, even then equities and the broader risk mood might be more cautious today considering that we have Alphabet and Tesla earnings to observe after the close.

For FX, USD/JPY remains one to watch on its own merit as outlined here.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.