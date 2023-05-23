There is just one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/CHF at 0.8975, which sits in between both the 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 0.8998 and 0.8973 respectively at the moment. That could see price action be more cornered in between those levels in the session ahead - before the expiries roll off - with the 0.9000 mark also limiting further upside in the pair in the short-term.

But just be wary that PMI data in Europe could be a trigger for dollar and bond market moves, which could have an added impact on price action in the coming session.

