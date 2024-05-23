There aren't any major expiries to take note of for the day. As such, trading sentiment will be a bit of a mix of things in the day ahead. For one, we have PMI data to deal with alongside the US weekly jobless claims. Then, we also have to consider the overall risk mood as tech shares are roaring after Nvidia's earnings beat.

That will make for some interesting flows as the dollar is keeping steadier on the week so far. Of note, USD/JPY is facing up against a test of last week's high of 156.78 while EUR/USD is nearing its 100-day moving average of 1.0814. Meanwhile, GBP/USD is holding at its highest levels since March on a break of the April high of 1.2709 after the UK CPI report yesterday.

There will be more expiries to consider for tomorrow, especially for EUR/USD and USD/JPY potentially.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.