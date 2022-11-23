There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at around 1.0300-10, which may keep spot levels in and around that region and current levels before the expiries roll off later today. But the more important region will be the confluence of the key near-term levels pointed out here, currently seen at 1.0310-25 so that might keep price action more limited as the dollar continues to sort out its feet on the week.

Be wary of euro area PMI data coming up later as well, which may be a catalyst for some light moves if there are any surprise readings.

