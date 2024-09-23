There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.1150 level. It isn't one that holds much technical significance, but it could put a bit of a floor to price action during the session ahead at least. That with the 100-hour moving average lingering nearby at 1.1140 currently, with the key near-term level holding declines in US trading during the past two sessions.

The key risk to the euro though will be the PMI data later. However, it should not have that big an impact as the ECB is comfortable enough with a pause in October already.

