EUR/USD

- 1.0900 (€900m)

- 1.0920-35 (€910m)

- 1.0975-80 (€378m)

- 1.1000 (€753m)

USD/JPY

- 132.75 ($425m)

- 133.70-82 ($614m)

EUR/GBP

- 0.8825-30 (€573m)

- 0.8860 (€752m)

There isn't anything that stands out too much on the day, so trading sentiment will continue to revolve mostly around the risk mood and technicals to start the new week.

