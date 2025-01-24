There are just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

And they are for EUR/USD at the 1.0400 and 1.0480 levels. The pair is currently running into some short-term resistance around 1.0430-50, so that is arguably the more important technical region to watch now. So, I wouldn't attach too much significance to the expiries at 1.0480.

But the ones for 1.0400 will help to keep a floor on price action just in case there is anything that comes up in European trading at least. We do have a PMI data to focus on in trading today, so do be wary of that. The 100-hour moving average is nearby at 1.0397 currently, so that will also provide some near-term support for any downside action for the session ahead.

