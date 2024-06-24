There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD at 1.0690-00 and that is likely to keep price action more contained in the session ahead. There isn't much else to work with to start the week, so that should see a more muted mood for the pair before the expiries roll off.

Then, there is one for USD/CHF at the 0.8910 level. That could help to keep price action more supported, with the 200-hour moving average nearby at 0.8907 currently. In the bigger picture, the pair is caught in between its 100 and 200-day moving averages at 0.8967 and 0.8895 respectively.

And lastly, there is one for USD/CAD at the 1.3700 mark. It isn't one that offers much technical significance but alongside the 100-hour moving average at 1.3708, could help to limit price action before the expiries roll off later today.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.