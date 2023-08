It's a quiet one on the expiries board, with not really any significant ones to take note of for the day.

There is a large one for EUR/USD at 1.0825 which isn't too far away. However, the 1.0800 level and 200-day moving average at 1.0802 remains the more important levels to watch in defining the downside break for today.

