Just one particular one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at around 1.1200-10 though in the context of today, it must be said that expiries may not matter all too much. Sentiment is everything right now and that matters more. The dollar is trading a fair bit more mixed on the day as markets are still digesting the whole Russia-Ukraine war at the moment.

As such, I don't see much of an attraction to the expiries but they will start to gather some interest again once the geopolitical tensions die down. Also, don't forget about month-end flows today and also on next Monday.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.