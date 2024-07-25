There aren't any major expiries to take note of on the day. As such, trading sentiment will continue to revolve around the same factors driving price action in the last few days.

That being bids into the Japanese yen and selling in the commodity currencies amid a more defensive risk backdrop.

For EUR/USD, there are some decent-sized expiries around 1.0830-70 that could lock price action a fair bit. But they aren't big enough to be too impactful on their own. Personally, key support from the 200-day moving average at 1.0818 remains the big level that I'm watching currently.

