Just one significant one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.1000 level, which has been a key battleground for the pair during the week. The key hourly moving averages are resting @ 1.1011-17 though so that might keep the pair slightly underpinned as well but if there is some pushing and pulling, we could see the large expiries at 1.1000 anchor price action if anything else.

