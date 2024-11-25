There are just a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

They are for EUR/USD at the 1.0440 and 1.0485 levels. The pair opened with a gap higher today amid a weaker dollar and has been sticking thereabouts since. Offers layered closer to the 1.0500 mark are still in play but the expiries above could keep price action more limited as well to start the new week.

That especially with market players lacking any further catalyst, besides the appointment of Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary - which contributed to the gap lower in the dollar. I'll address that in my next post.

Besides that, just be mindful that it is Thanksgiving week in the US. As such, it will be a holiday-shortened week in the sense that broader markets will likely take a breather on Thursday and Friday. However, there is month-end to consider in the mix as well. So, that might make for a bit of a trickier week in reading market moves overall.

