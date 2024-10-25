There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The ones for EUR/USD are seen at the 1.0800 and 1.0820 levels. The ones at the former held price action yesterday before rolling off and the ones today should keep downside price action more limited in between the key levels. Looking at the near-term chart, we are seeing price hold in between the 100 and 200-hour moving averages of 1.0809 and 1.0838. So, that is also boxing things in going into the session ahead.

Then, there is one for USD/CAD at the 1.3855 level. It isn't one that holds any technical significance but may just anchor price action before we get to the Canadian retail sales data later in the day at least.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.