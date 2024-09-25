There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The standout ones are for EUR/USD at the 1.1200-10 levels. There is already key technical resistance holding the pair thereabouts as seen here, so the expiries will add another layer to that. So, that could keep a lid on price action before we get to US trading later. But dollar sentiment remains a key driver in markets currently, so it's best to be wary of that as well with the greenback under pressure against other major currencies as well.

Then, there is one for NZD/USD at the 0.6320 level. It isn't one that holds much technical significance but might just provide a bit of a draw for price action during the session ahead.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.