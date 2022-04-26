There are a couple of large ones to take note of for today, namely for EUR/USD around 1.0725-50 and AUD/USD at 0.7220.

That said, given recent dollar strength and the technical predicaments, the expiries above may not hold too much pull in my view.

Looking at the ones for EUR/USD, price action is more or less testing fresh lows for the year as sellers are applying downside pressure to chase a move below 1.0700. But the expiries may at least help to play a role in limiting any upside before rolling off, not that the dollar needs that much help for the time being.

Meanwhile, the one for AUD/USD is biggish but doesn't add to any technical significance so perhaps it could attract price action a little but I don't see much else in it to be honest.

The dollar is in a league of its own the last few days and it may be tough to change that narrative going into the Fed next week.

