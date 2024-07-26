There aren't any major expiries to take note of on the day. As such, traders will be left to their own devices again for the most part in the session ahead. USD/JPY volatility will remain a factor, alongside the overall risk mood. The latter is slightly better today as US futures look for a bit of relief. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% currently.

There is a decent-sized expiry for USD/JPY at 154.00 but again, the pair is being driven by heavier flows mostly at the moment.

