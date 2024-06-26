There are just two to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

And they are both for EUR/USD, pinned on either side of the spot price at 1.0700 and 1.0750. That is likely to lock price action in the session ahead, with more expiries following that up at 1.0650, 1.0700, and 1.0750 tomorrow.

If anything, just be wary that the euro itself might be subject to flows ahead of the first round of the French elections this weekend. Besides that, the dollar side of the equation could be impacted by month-end and quarter-end flows in the day(s) ahead.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.