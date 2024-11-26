There are a couple on the board for the day, as highlighted in bold.

They are all for EUR/USD and layered at the 1.0415, 1.0475, and 1.0500 levels. The one at 1.0500 ties together with the 100-hour moving average currently, so that is likely to keep a lid on price action during the session. But with the dollar also regaining some poise today, EUR/USD might be pinned lower as markets move on from the Bessent pick to focus on closing the gap from yesterday.

For the session ahead, the expiries at 1.0415 and 1.0475 may draw price action so there's that to keep in mind. However, they are not ones to have any technical significance. So, there's also that to be mindful of.

As for the days ahead, just be aware that Thursday is Thanksgiving Day in the US. Hence, that explains the lack of interest in the expiries board and market flows in general towards the latter stages of the week.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.