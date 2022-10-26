There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

All being for EUR/USD with the notable one being at parity, where there are also large expiries seen at said level all through until Friday. That might limit any topside price action heading into the ECB policy decision tomorrow, so just be wary of that. As for the expiries closer to 0.9900, they might not come into play all too much with bond yields still pressured lower so far today i.e. weaker dollar.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.