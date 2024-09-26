There are just a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD at the 1.1150 and 1.1180-90 levels. That could play a role in locking price action a fair bit during the session ahead, amid the lack of other catalysts in driving the currency pair. That at least until the expiries roll off later. As we have seen this week, most of the action comes later in US trading so that will perhaps see the dollar be more of an influence then.

The other one is for USD/JPY at the 145.00 mark. The pair briefly touched the key level in Asia trading earlier but there are offers abound in keeping a ceiling to price action, for now at least. And the expiries might help with that, unless 10-year Treasury yields make a move during European morning trade. But that is unlikely until we get to US trading at least.

