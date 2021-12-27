It's a quiet week with thinner conditions set to prevail, so there isn't much on the options board either.

That said, there is one large one for AUD/USD rolling off on Wednesday at 0.7030. But it is a little far off from the current spot price, so it may not be "activated" unless price action takes a turn.

Otherwise, it's a pretty bare next few days so the charts will do most of the talking (besides thinner flows that is).

