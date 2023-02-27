There are a couple of big ones to be mindful of, as highlighted in bold. That said, I wouldn't classify all of them as being too significant. In the case of EUR/USD, the one at 1.0500 is the more noteworthy of the two considering the technical significance of the price level. The figure mark is seen as a key support so the expiries today (and tomorrow) will add an interest layer to any downside push in the sessions ahead.

I wouldn't pin the one for USD/CAD as being too notable and the one for AUD/USD might help in briefly stalling a further drop today before rolling off, as the technical developments are becoming more bearish.

