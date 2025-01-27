There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD at the 1.0440 and 1.0460 levels. These don't hold much of any technical significance, with notable resistance still seen closer to 1.0500 alongside offers at the figure level. That should help to cap any upside momentum in the pair for now.

Trump tariffs are spooking markets again and that's also keeping the dollar more bid today. The 100-hour moving average is at 1.0426 so that will offer more of a support level for buyers to lean on. In the meantime, the expiries could just hold price action a little more at least for the session ahead.

Then, there are ones for USD/JPY at the 155.95-00 region. The expiries are tying in with the confluence of the key hourly moving averages at 155.93-01. As such, that might offer some stickiness to price action in European trading. Or at least help to limit any oversized moves to the upside.

But again, the dollar is looking poised to start the week so that can still tide over the momentum in FX generally today.

