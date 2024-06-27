There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD and they are sandwiching the current spot price at 1.0650 and 1.0700. That is likely to help lock price action at the current levels before we get to US trading later. There will be roughly similar expiries looking to tomorrow as well, so keep that in mind.

Then, there is one for USD/JPY at the 160.00 mark with larger ones tomorrow as well. That being said, the pair is caught in a psychological showdown with the potential for Tokyo to intervene. So, that remains the more important driver as dip buyers are still holding their resolve in keeping price above the figure level.

And lastly, there are ones for USD/CAD at the 1.3675 and 1.3700 levels. That should keep price action more contained in the session ahead at least. That considering the 100 and 200-hour moving averages are seen at 1.3677 and 1.3698 respectively now.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.