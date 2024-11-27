There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD, layered at the 1.0415, 1.0475, and 1.0500 levels. Similar to yesterday, the expiries in particular the ones at 1.0475 and 1.0500 should limit price movements in the session ahead. That especially the latter given the size of the expiries. Besides that, the 200-hour moving average at 1.0521 currently also adds another short-term resistance layer.

All this before we get to the slew of US data releases later in the day of course.

Then, there is one for USD/JPY at the 152.50 level. However, it isn't one that ties to any technical significance. Hence, the impact of the expiries might be fairly muted. That especially since the pair is continuing a downwards trajectory with eyes on the 200-day moving average at 151.97 currently. That's the more important level to watch now.

Besides that, just be wary that the expiries board will be rather empty on Thursday and Friday. And that is largely to do with the Thanksgiving holiday period.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.