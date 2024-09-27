There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/CAD at the 1.3500 level. It isn't one that ties to a technical level, so it isn't too significant. But if anything else, it could just draw and keep a lid on price action until we get to US trading at least. The dollar is seeing a bit of a bounce back today, so that's still the more important driver than the individual factor above.

Then, there's also arguably some modest-sized expiries for EUR/USD between 1.1145 through to 1.1160. But they aren't likely to factor too much into play. The dollar side of the equation is still one to influence things currently and we'll also be getting French and Spanish inflation data to add to the mix later. Those will be the more important factors in play at the moment.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.