EUR/USD - 1.1000 (€3.1bn)- 1.1025-30 (€594m)- 1.1040-50 (€1.3bn)

USD/JPY - 134.00 ($536m)- 135.00 ($422m)

GBP/USD - 1.2395-00 (£407m)

USD/CHF - 0.8820 ($400m)

USD/CAD - 1.3600 ($809m)- 1.3625 ($387m)

AUD/USD - 0.6550 (A$924m)- 0.6600 (A$1.2bn)- 0.6630-35 (A$677m)- 0.6650 (A$405m)

There are a couple of big ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

In particular, the humongous one for EUR/USD at 1.1000 could see price action stay more anchored around current levels before rolling off later in the day. Then, the large one at 1.1040-50 could also perhaps act as an added layer to cap any upside move on the session.

There's also the one for AUD/USD at 0.6600, which could act as a bit of a floor, though it doesn't hold much technical significance.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.