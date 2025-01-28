There aren't any major expiries that should factor into play for the day ahead. There are some closer ones for EUR/USD at 1.0400 and 1.0500, then one for AUD/USD at the 0.6300 level. But given prevailing spot levels and the technical outlook, they aren't likely to see much of a role in impacting price action.

As such, trading sentiment will stick with digesting the early wave of headlines to start the week. US stocks got hammered in trading yesterday with Nvidia suffering the biggest one-day market cap loss in history. Still, the losses weren't as bad as the early stages with US futures also keeping calmer so far today.

But for FX, it's more so on the dollar catching a slight bounce as Trump threatens tariffs again. Will this fade like we saw last week again?

