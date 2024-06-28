There are a couple of large ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

And they are all for EUR/USD, layered between 1.0650 through to 1.0725. That is likely to help lock price action in European trading, before the expiries roll off later in the day. If anything, it suggests the same kind of hold we're seeing in the price movement for the pair since yesterday i.e. between 1.0670 and 1.0720.

On the data front, there is inflation data from France, Spain, and Italy alongside the PCE price index report from the US. Those are also factors to be mindful of as well as month-end shenanigans later on.

