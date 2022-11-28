There is one to take note of on the board for today, as highlighted in bold.

That being a confluence of decent-sized expiries (so, not as influential) for EUR/USD near 1.0400. That sits just above the 200-day moving average, which is still the key technical level in focus at the moment, at 1.0382. As such, that could limit price action a little with downside also more limited closer to the confluence of its 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 1.0350-63 currently.

The prevailing risk mood is underpinning the dollar to start the new week but the technicals are still the key spot to watch when trying to size up the trading bias at the moment after last week's push and pull.

